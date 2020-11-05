Court grants Jang’s request to release travel documents

Plateau State High Court on Thursday granted the request of former Governor of the state, Senator Jonah Jang for the release of his travel documents to enable him travel for medical checkup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Jang, who was governor between 2007 and 2015, is being prosecuted alongside Yusuf Pam, a former cashier in the office of the Secretary to the State Government during his administration on a 17-count charge.

The offences, bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public fund amounting to N6.3 billion, were allegedly committed towards the end of his tenure.

The documents were seized by the court at the commencement of his trial in 2018.

Presiding Justice Christy Dabub, who approved the release of the documents, however, said that he must return before the adjourned date of February 16, 17, and 18, 2021.

Counsel to Jang, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) had pleaded with the court to grant his client the permission to travel for the checkup, a plea that was not objected by the counsel to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Chief Rotimi Jacobs (SAN).

Earlier, the court had taken a witness, Senior Manager/Branch Head, Zenith Bank Plc, New Wuse branch, Mr. Uchenna Innocent Igwe, whose testimonies were taken by the court, and cross examined by the Ozekhome. Igwe was the branch manager of Beach Road branch of Zenith Bank, Jos during the period of the alleged misappropriation.

Like this: Like Loading...