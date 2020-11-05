Metro & Crime

Court grants Jang’s request to release travel documents

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

Plateau State High Court on Thursday granted the request of former Governor of the state, Senator Jonah Jang for the release of his travel documents to enable him travel for medical checkup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Jang, who was governor between 2007 and 2015, is being prosecuted alongside Yusuf Pam, a former cashier in the office of the Secretary to the State Government during his administration on a 17-count charge.
The offences, bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public fund amounting to N6.3 billion, were allegedly committed towards the end of his tenure.
The documents were seized by the court at the commencement of his trial in 2018.
Presiding Justice Christy Dabub, who approved the release of the documents, however, said that he must return before the adjourned date of February 16, 17, and 18, 2021.
Counsel to Jang, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) had pleaded with the court to grant his client the permission to travel for the checkup, a plea that was not objected by the counsel to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Chief Rotimi Jacobs (SAN).
Earlier, the court had taken a witness, Senior Manager/Branch Head, Zenith Bank Plc, New Wuse branch, Mr. Uchenna Innocent Igwe, whose testimonies were taken by the court, and cross examined by the Ozekhome. Igwe was the branch manager of Beach Road branch of Zenith Bank, Jos during the period of the alleged misappropriation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

A’Ibom records remarkable progress in food sufficiency – Ememobong

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following massive investment by the Akwa Ibom State government in the agricultural sector, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong has hinted that the state has made remarkable progress towards food sufficiency and other staple food production. The commissioner made this known recently while fielding questions from newsmen in Uyo, the state […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun schools reopen Aug 4, worship centres Aug 14 – Abiodun

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni,

Ogun State government has announced the lifting of the ban earlier placed on schools and worship centres across the state. While public and private schools in the state would resume classes on Tuesday, August 4 to prepare students for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams, worship centres, including churches and mosques, will reopen for […]
Metro & Crime

Mechanic Village inferno: Bayelsa sets up probe committee

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Bayelsa State government on Monday constituted a committee to investigate the cause of the fire outbreak that gutted some parts of the Mechanic Village along Imiringi Road in Yenagoa. Governor Douye Diri, who disclosed this at the mechanic village which he visited to see the extend of damage, said the Committee, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: