Court grants Majority Leader Doguwa N500m bail

A Federal High Court in Kano yesterday granted bail to Alhassan Ado Doguwa, The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives standing trial over alleged culpable homicide. A Kano Senior Magistrate’s Court had remanded the legislator until March 7 over charges bordering on illegal possession of firearms, public disturbance and others. He pleaded not guilty earlier when he was arraigned at the court. His lawyer Nuraini Jimoh (SAN) yesterday urged the Federal High Court, to admit his client on bail, arguing that he is presumed to be innocent pursuant to the provisions of Section 35 sub 6 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). Ruling on the application, Justice Muhammad Nasir Yunus granted the defendant’s bail application with N500 million with two reliable sure-

