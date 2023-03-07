Court grants Majority Leader Doguwa N500m bail

A Federal High Court in Kano yesterday granted bail to Alhassan Ado Doguwa, The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives standing trial over alleged culpable homicide. A Kano Senior Magistrate’s Court had remanded the legislator until March 7 over charges bordering on illegal possession of firearms, public disturbance and others. He pleaded not guilty earlier when he was arraigned at the court. His lawyer Nuraini Jimoh (SAN) yesterday urged the Federal High Court, to admit his client on bail, arguing that he is presumed to be innocent pursuant to the provisions of Section 35 sub 6 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). Ruling on the application, Justice Muhammad Nasir Yunus granted the defendant’s bail application with N500 million with two reliable sure-
Related Articles
APC: Oshiomhole accepts sack, reels out achievements
The immediate past National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has accepted his removal, just as he has reeled out his achievements in office. Oshiomhole, who was elected into office as APC National Chairman in 2018, was last week Thursday, sacked as National Chairman. Before his ouster, he was suspended […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
APC unveils candidates for Lagos East by-election
…as Bode George canvasses credible election Ahead of the October 31 senatorial by-election in Lagos East, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has unveiled its candidates for Lagos East Senatorial district and the Kosofe 2 Lagos State House of Assembly by-elections. The ruling party unveiled and presented the immediate past managing […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
GOtv iconic tour with Laycon hits Uyo
The city of Uyo in Akwa Ibom state played host to BBNaija S5 winner and GOtv Nigeria ambassador, Laycon, on the 2nd and 3rd of December for the second leg of the GOtv Iconic tour. The tour forms part of GOtv Nigeria’s festive season campaign featuring a special GOtv Jolli offer for new customers. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)