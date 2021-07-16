Court halts construction at Osborne Foreshore Estate

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has granted an interim injunction restraining Lekki Gardens Estate Limited and Foreshore Waters Limited from constructing, developing, building or carrying out any further construction, development or building activities in Osborne Foreshore Estate II, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The judge made the order following a motion by the Registered Trustees of Osborne and Foreshore Residents Association through their lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN). The respondents in the suit are the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, Lekki Garden Estate Limited, Foreshore Waters Limited and Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority. In the motion, the plaintiffs prayed the court to halt construction process on the property situated at Block II Plot 2, Plot 7, Block 7, Plot 5, Block 6, Plot 17, Block 9, Plot 23, Block 9, Plot 17, Block 10, Plots 1A, 1B, 1C, Block 6, Plot 19, Block 6, Plot 12, Block 6, Plot 9A, Block 6, Plot 14 and Block 11, Plot 2. Others are Signature One on Royal Palm Drive, Signature Two, Le Chateau, Insignia and Foreshore Towers on Acacia Road within the estate or any other property currently being developed by the respondents, all within Osborne Foreshore Estate II.

In granting the injunction, Justice Oweibo found merit in the motion upon reading the affidavit in support and exhibits attached, sworn to by the Admin Manager of Osborne Foreshore Phase II, Mrs. Ifeoma Maduakor. He consequently restrained Lekki Gardens and Foreshore Waters from predicating on any approvals granted by the 4th respondent (Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority) pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction. Earlier, while presenting the motion in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/755/2021 before the court, Pinheiro argued that the actions of the respondents were against the policy of the estate as a residential territory. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned till July 26.

