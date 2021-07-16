Metro & Crime

Court halts construction at Osborne Foreshore Estate

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has granted an interim injunction restraining Lekki Gardens Estate Limited and Foreshore Waters Limited from constructing, developing, building or carrying out any further construction, development or building activities in Osborne Foreshore Estate II, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The judge made the order following a motion by the Registered Trustees of Osborne and Foreshore Residents Association through their lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN). The respondents in the suit are the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, Lekki Garden Estate Limited, Foreshore Waters Limited and Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority. In the motion, the plaintiffs prayed the court to halt construction process on the property situated at Block II Plot 2, Plot 7, Block 7, Plot 5, Block 6, Plot 17, Block 9, Plot 23, Block 9, Plot 17, Block 10, Plots 1A, 1B, 1C, Block 6, Plot 19, Block 6, Plot 12, Block 6, Plot 9A, Block 6, Plot 14 and Block 11, Plot 2. Others are Signature One on Royal Palm Drive, Signature Two, Le Chateau, Insignia and Foreshore Towers on Acacia Road within the estate or any other property currently being developed by the respondents, all within Osborne Foreshore Estate II.

In granting the injunction, Justice Oweibo found merit in the motion upon reading the affidavit in support and exhibits attached, sworn to by the Admin Manager of Osborne Foreshore Phase II, Mrs. Ifeoma Maduakor. He consequently restrained Lekki Gardens and Foreshore Waters from predicating on any approvals granted by the 4th respondent (Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority) pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction. Earlier, while presenting the motion in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/755/2021 before the court, Pinheiro argued that the actions of the respondents were against the policy of the estate as a residential territory. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned till July 26.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Niger: Bandits kidnap 10, set houses ablaze

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

Bandits have unleashed terror on villages in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. In the Sunday attacks, the bandits kidnapped at least 10 people, stole farm produce and set several houses ablaze. This came barely 48 hours after the bandits attacked some communities in the state. According to reports, communities affected in the latest […]
Metro & Crime

Traumatised parents cry out over missing daughter

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

…accuse Edo Police Command, DCP of compromise Distraught parents, Mr. Kingsley Obasuyi and his wife, Shade Obasuyi, have cried out over the disappearance of their 11-year-old daughter. The Obasuyis also accused the police in Edo State of frustrating efforts to find their daughter, Victory. They called on the Acting Inspector- General of Police (IG), Usman […]
Metro & Crime

Court jails fraudster in Abeokuta, confiscates assets

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Justice Ibrahim Watilat of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has sentenced a fraudster, Festus Gbenga Ajayi, to one year imprisonment for Internet fraud and confiscated his landed property.   The convict was prosecuted by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a one-count charge of criminal impersonation, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica