News

Court halts FG’s concession plans on MMA, cargo terminals

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered that further action on the Federal Government’s planned concession of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos and cargo terminals be stayed pending the hearing and determination of a suit filed by Sifax Group of Companies Ltd to challenge the bidding process. The suit filed by Sifax has the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; the Federal Government; Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; NAHCO Aviance Plc; Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission; TAV Airports Holding Company and GMR Airport Ltd as 1st to 7th defendants.

The judge ordered parties to maintain the ‘status quo’, at the hearing of the case yesterday following an application by Sifax lawyer, Kunle Ogunba (SAN). At Monday’s hearing, the judge also overruled the objection raised by the 4th and 6th defendants’ lawyer, Adeseye Opasanya (SAN), to the suit. The 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants were however not represented by any lawyer. Further hearing of the matter has been adjourned to March 29, 2023. In its statement of claims, the plaintiff (Sifax) claimed it was one of the 13 firms that bidded for the contract after the 3rd defendant issued a formal Request for Qualification (RFQ).

The plaintiff averred that out of the 13 firms, the 3rd defendant later invited shortlisted bidders, including the plaintiff, which bidded with Changi Airports (as a consortium) to submit proposals for the contract. The plaintiff further averred that by the specific precepts of the Request for Qualification (RFQ), no applicant is expected to bid twice for any of the specific assets under any guise or form. The plaintiff further claimed that contrary to the misleading impression that both the 6th and 7th defendants are separate entities, a search on the internet reviewed a contrary position.

It was disclosed that a firm, Airport De Paris (ADP) owned 49 percent and 46 percent shares in the 6th and 7th defendants respectively. The plaintiff added that having contravened the Request for Qualification (RFQ) without any legal basis, the 6th and 7th respondents should be disqualified from participating in the tender or joining any group in future, saying their action is a demonstration of dishonesty and deliberate attempt to deceive the contracting authority. The plaintiff is consequently seeking for the following declarations among others:

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kwara APC crisis traceable to Gov’s refusal to share public fund –Party Chieftain

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Mashood Mustapha, has traced the crisis rocking the Kwara State’s chapter of the party to the refusal of Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq to share money to politicians. Mustapha, a former member of the House of Representatives, said the Governor is more passionate about infrastructural development than attending […]
News Top Stories

Anambra guber: APC aspirants reject Abiodun c’ttee’s primary election results

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor and Johnchuks Onuanyim

…as Moghalu heads to court   APC aspirants for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, as well as local government chairmen of the party in the state have described as disappointing the announcement of the result of the June 26 primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, when no election […]
News

Kalu hails SGF, Boss Mustapha, at 65

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha as a seasoned public administrator with proven track record of achievements in the private and public sectors. Extolling the virtues of Mustapha, Kalu commended the SGF […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica