News

Court halts Orji Kalu’s retrial

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Inyang Ekwo, a judge of the federal high court in Abuja, has ordered a stay of proceedings in the N7.1 billion fraud case against Orji Uzor Kalu, former Abia State governor.

The EFCC had preferred a 36-count charge against Kalu and Ude Jones Udeogu, a former director of finance and accounts in Abia in 2007.

While the former governor bagged 12 years imprisonment in December 2019, Udeogu was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

However, the Supreme Court on May 8, 2020 voided the trial and ordered a retrial after an appeal filed by Kalu’s co-defendant.

But Kalu in an ex parte application, sought the leave of court “to apply for an order of prohibiting the federal republic of Nigeria through the EFCC its officers, servants, others, agents, privies and any other person or bodies deriving authority from the federal republic of Nigeria, from retrying him on charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/56/2007 between FRN vs Orji Kalu & 2 ors or any other charge based on the same facts de novo, there being no extant judgment and ruling of a competent court in Nigeria mandating same”.

Kalu said he was exempted from the retrial order of the Supreme Court as it was particular to his co-defendant.

He said it will amount to double jeopardy if he is subjected to a fresh trial on the same charge.

Ruling on the application on Monday, Ekwo granted leave to the defendant to pursue his application seeking to stop his retrial.

Ekwo ordered a stay of proceedings until the determination of the application.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Nigeria@60: Buhari to address nation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

To attend Anniversary Parade at Eagle Square President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation by 7am on October 1 as part of activities lined up to commemorate the 60th Independence Anniversary. Though the State House had earlier announced that the traditional early Independence Day broadcast would not be holding, it, however, re-introduced it in a […]
News

C’River: PDP youths at war over senatorial primary election

Posted on Author Clement James

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youths in Cross River State are at loggerheads over the primary election into the Northern Senatorial District of the state, which was conducted on September 5. The election is to replace the late Senator Rose Oko in the National Assembly, which was held at the Ogoja Local Government Council allegedly […]
News

Trump’s Chief of Staff, Meadows, diagnosed with COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with the coronavirus as the nation sets daily records for confirmed cases for the pandemic. Two senior administration officials confirmed Friday that Meadows had tested positive for the virus, which has killed more than 236,000 Americans so far this year. They offered no […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica