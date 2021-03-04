Court halts Oyo-Ita’s trial over alleged N570m fraud case

…says EFCC shopping for favourable judgement

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, stopped proceedings in the ongoing trial of the former Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), Mrs. Winifred Oyo- Ita, and others over alleged N570 million fraud. The trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo in a ruling, described the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC’s) act in obtaining an ex-parte order for the freezing of bank accounts of the 4th, 5th and 6th defendants in the matter before another court as “an abuse of court process.”

The court equally described the EFCC’s conduct as “forum shopping” aimed at getting a favourable court judgement, adding that the anti-corruption agency’s conduct was reprehensible and condemnable. The court held that it was a contemptuous move and an outright forum shopping that must not be allowed in the interest of justice.

The judge then ordered a stay of proceedings in the trial until the EFCC and its lawyer “do the needful” by withdrawing the application before the other court. Justice Taiwo did not fix any date for court to reconvene sitting on the matter. The EFCC had filed an ex-parte motion with suit number: FHC/ABJ/ CS/1202/2020 before Justice Folashade Giwa-Ogunbanjo for the freezing of the bank accounts of 4th, 5th and 6th defendants in the alleged N570 million money laundering charge preferred against the ex- HoS and others, even when the matter is ongoing before Justice Taiwo. Oyo-Ita is the 1st defendant in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/60/2020 before Taiwo, Garba Umar, and his two companies; Slopes International Ltd. and Gooddeal Investment Ltd. are 4th, 5th and 6th defendants respectively.

Others in the case include Frontline Ace Global Services Ltd. and Asanaya Projects as 2nd and 3rd, while Ubong Okon Effiok and his two companies; U & U Global Services Ltd. and Prince Mega Logistics Ltd. are 7th, 8th and 9th defendants respectively. The defence lawyers had urged the court to discontinue the trial until the EFCC’s counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, withdraws the application before Justice Giwa-Ogunbanjo, describing the act as an abuse of court process. Also, Justice Taiwo had, on February 11, threatened to return the case file of Oyo-Ita’s trial to the Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho, for reassignment. He then fixed the ruling on the matter until March 3.

