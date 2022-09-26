News Top Stories

Court hears alleged breach of CCB rules against INEC Chair, Yakubu, today

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, ABUJA Comment(0)

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja will today hear a suit filed against the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmud Yakubu, over alleged breach of Code of ConductBureau(CCB) rules.

In the suit, the plaintiff, Emmanuel Agonsi, is seeking an order of the court to make public the assets of the Chairman of INEC.

Thecourthasalreadysent hearing notices to all parties in the matter. Prof YakubuandtheCCB are joined as defendants in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/33/2021.

The plaintiff , through his counsel Solomon Okon Apke, is seeking an order of mandamus directing and compelling the first respondent (CCB) – either by its staff, officers, privies, servants or otherwise howsoever described – to issue, comply with and/or make available to the applicant or his privies or counsel, information and details of the Assets Declarations Forms of the second respondent (Prof Yakubu), and his unmarried adult children kept by the first respondent as requested in the applicant’s letter of 17th December, 2020, as well as accept payment of the appropriate fees from the applicant forthwith.

The plaintiff is also praying the court for an order of mandamus directing the first respondent, either by itself, officer, staff or nominee to forthwith produce for the examination of this honourable court certified copies of the Assets Declaration Forms of the second respondent and his unmarriedadultchildrensubmitted to the first respondent for the period of 2007-2012 and 2015- 2020, and any other ones declared thereafter.

The plaintiff is also seeking a declaration that the first respondent has a statutory and public duty to furnish the applicant information and details concerning the second respondent as contained in the applicant’s letter of request dated 17th December, 2020.

He also prayed for a declaration that the refusal or failureof thefirstrespondent to respond to or comply with theapplicant’srequestascontained in his letter dated 17th December, 2020, constitutes a refusal/failure of the first respondent’s statutory and/ or public duty to the applicant and is, therefore, unlawful, illegal abuse of powers, abuse of discretion and ultra vires

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

After Trump comments, top Army general defends military’s leaders

Posted on Author Reporter

  A day after President Donald Trump accused the U.S. military brass of wanting to fight wars to keep weapons makers happy, the Army’s top general said on Tuesday leaders of the armed forces would recommend sending troops into combat only when it is in American national security interests or as a last resort. Asked […]
News

Buhari calls for united action against terrorists

Posted on Author Reporter

…mourns Borno, Katsina victims of terror Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja   President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to be united against the activities of the terrorists in the country. The President made this call Wednesday even as he said the nation was in a mourning mood over the ‘senseless loss of lives seen in Borno […]
News

Lagos Tax Cooperative society hits 2000 membership with N1bn capital base

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Lagos State Tax Administrative Cooperative Multipurpose Society (TACMS) has said that its membership strength has increased to over 2,000 with over N1 billion financial capital base in five years after establishment of the society.   The Cooperative Society has also received several requests recently from financial experts to join the cooperative society and boost […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica