Court hears alleged breach of CCB rules against INEC Chair, Yakubu, today

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja will today hear a suit filed against the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmud Yakubu, over alleged breach of Code of ConductBureau(CCB) rules.

In the suit, the plaintiff, Emmanuel Agonsi, is seeking an order of the court to make public the assets of the Chairman of INEC.

Thecourthasalreadysent hearing notices to all parties in the matter. Prof YakubuandtheCCB are joined as defendants in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/33/2021.

The plaintiff , through his counsel Solomon Okon Apke, is seeking an order of mandamus directing and compelling the first respondent (CCB) – either by its staff, officers, privies, servants or otherwise howsoever described – to issue, comply with and/or make available to the applicant or his privies or counsel, information and details of the Assets Declarations Forms of the second respondent (Prof Yakubu), and his unmarried adult children kept by the first respondent as requested in the applicant’s letter of 17th December, 2020, as well as accept payment of the appropriate fees from the applicant forthwith.

The plaintiff is also praying the court for an order of mandamus directing the first respondent, either by itself, officer, staff or nominee to forthwith produce for the examination of this honourable court certified copies of the Assets Declaration Forms of the second respondent and his unmarriedadultchildrensubmitted to the first respondent for the period of 2007-2012 and 2015- 2020, and any other ones declared thereafter.

The plaintiff is also seeking a declaration that the first respondent has a statutory and public duty to furnish the applicant information and details concerning the second respondent as contained in the applicant’s letter of request dated 17th December, 2020.

He also prayed for a declaration that the refusal or failureof thefirstrespondent to respond to or comply with theapplicant’srequestascontained in his letter dated 17th December, 2020, constitutes a refusal/failure of the first respondent’s statutory and/ or public duty to the applicant and is, therefore, unlawful, illegal abuse of powers, abuse of discretion and ultra vires

