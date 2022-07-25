News

Court jails 39-year-old graduate over possession of false documents 

For being in possession of false documents, a 39-year-old graduate, Babatunde Oladejo was on Monday sentenced to six months imprisonment.

He was handed the jail term by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court after pleading guilty to the charge of amended information brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Before the sentence was handed down, the EFCC lawyer, Mr. Samuel Daji had informed the judge that the convicted Oladejo falsely represent himself as Lone Wolf to the victim, and defrauded him of over N10 million.

Daji also told the court that the jailed Oladejo had fraudulent documents in his HP Elitebook laptop which he used to defraud the victim.

 

