Court Jails 5 internet fraudsters in Ogun

The Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has secured the conviction of five internet fraudsters before two different judges of the Federal High Court in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

A statement by the zonal Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, in Abeokuta, yesterday disclosed that the anti-graft agency secured the convictions on Thursday. The convicts, Babalola Kehinde Omogbolohan; Adekoya Abayomi Peter; Stephen Ogbebor Damilare and Opeogun Temitope Felix were sentenced by Justice Ibrahim Watilat of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, for their various involvement in internetrelated fraud.

