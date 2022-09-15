Metro & Crime

Court jails 52 year-old-man for defiling daughter

Posted on

•To spend 21 years in prison

For defiling his daughter, a 52 years old man, Akin Isaac, was yesterday sentenced to 21 years imprisonment by an Ikeja Special Offences Court, presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo.

The court handed down the jail term following his plea of guilty to the one-count charge brought against him by the Lagos State government.

It would be recalled that the convicted Isaac was accused of sleeping with his daughter from age six to 18.

In addressing the court, counsel for the prosecution, Mrs Omowumi Bajulaye-Bishi stated: “Isaac who resides at No 2b Akinlagbe Street, Alapere, did defile his daughter from age six to age 18 by having unlawful sexual intercourse with his daughter.”

According to the prosecution, the offence is contrary to Section 137 of the Criminal Law Cap C.17 Vol. 3, Laws of Lagos State 2015.

Delivering judgment on the plea bargain agreement the convict signed with the State, Justice Taiwo said the 21 years jail term proposed by the Ministry of Justice was too small for the offence, which carried life imprisonment.

According to the judge, “I knew this case very well. I could remember the survivor crying when giving evidence before the court that she had an abortion and how the defendant was beating her.

“The prosecution had called four witnesses to testify against the defendant. The defendant initially pleaded not guilty.”

 

Our Reporters

