Metro & Crime

Court jails 6 for cybercrime in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

Six persons charged for various offences bordering on cybercrime before Justice Muhammed Sani of a Federal High Court and Justice Adenike Akinpelu of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have been sentenced to various jail terms.

 

The convicts are Akibu Waris Oluwadamilola; Animasahaun Gbolahan Ahmed; Hammed Ibrahim Opeyemi; Ibitowa Toheeb Abolayo; Salaudeen Muritala and Olagoke Hammed. The EFCC prosecuted five of the defendants before Justice Sani  while only Olagoke was tried before Justice Akinpelu of the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin.

 

The defendants, who were arraigned on separate charges before the courts pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

 

Following their pleas, counsel to the EFCC in the matter, Aliyu Adebayo, Sesan Ola, Andrew Akoja and Rasheedat Alao, reviewed the facts of the cases and tendered extra-judicial statements of the defendants, phones, laptops, cars and fraudulent messages printed from their device, which were admitted in evidence.

 

he counsel urged the court to consider the proof of evidence, plea of guilt entered by the defendants and hold that the prosecution had established prima-facie case against the defendants by  convicting them as charged.

 

In their separate judgments, Justice Sani and Akinpelu agreed that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced Akibu to one-year imprisonment each on count one and two, which would run concurrently with option of fine of N200,000 on each count.

 

The Judge ordered that one Toyota Camry Car, iphone 6 plus, HP laptop and monies which were proceeds of the illegal activities in his bank accounts be forfeited to the Federal Government.

 

The Judge sentenced Animashaun to three-year imprisonment on count one with option of fine of N59,900 and three-year imprisonment on count two with option of fine of N584,700.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Warring Benue communities agree to cease hostilities, embrace peace

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi The warring people of Ipusu and Mbawa communities of Tyomu in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State Thursday resolved to sheathe their swords and embrace peace following the intervention of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). At the reconciliatory meeting held at the NKST Church Lortyer […]
Metro & Crime

Gunman abduct Nasarawa education board official

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cheke Emmanuel, Lafia The Personal Assistant to the Executive Chairman of the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB),Alhaji,  Muhammad Musa Dan’azimi, Jibrin Shuaibu Daddare, has been abducted. Daddare was resportedly kidnapped at his residence at Daddare in Obi Local Government Area at the early hours of Monday by unknown gunmen. Family sources said […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS protests: Oyo/Osun Customs seizes 624 bags of smuggled rice, 214 kegs of petrol valued at N28m

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

In spite of the negative effects of #EndSARS protests on security operations and the porosity of borders which smugglers took advantage of, the Comptroller, Nigeria Customs Service, Oyo/Osun area Command, Mrs.Uche Ngozi, Thursday announced the seizure of 624 (50kg) bags of imported parboiled rice, and 214 (25 litres kegs) of PMS otherwise called petrol, which […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica