Court jails banker for N9m fraud

A Federal High Court in Asaba, Delta State yesterday sentenced a former bank official, Mr. Onus Osagie Amahian, to five years imprisonment.

 

Amahian swindled the second generation bank of N9 million through the account of the Delta State government.

 

Prior to this, he was the Information Technology Manager of the Asaba branch of the bank. Justice T. B. Adegoke sentenced him on a 25-count charge of forgery and false entry of names of ghost workers into the payroll of the state government.

 

The convict was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Benin Zonal Headquarters in Edo State for inserting fraudulent names of his family, friends and kinsmen into the account of state government domiciled in the bank and paid them on a monthly basis.

