Court jails businessmen for producing substandard oil

Justice Oluremi Oguntiyinbo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted two businessmen, Uche Johnson and Kingsley Meteke, for producing and distributing substandard engine oil. The duo were convicted for the alleged offence after admitting guilt following their arraignment by the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON). Each of them was sentenced to two years imprisonment after admitting to have adulterated 128 drums and 9.45 litres of engine oil. The sentence will begin from January 27, 2019 when they were first arrested.

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) charged them with four counts of production, possession, dealing in and distribution of substandard engine oil. SON said the defendants indulged in production of engine oil which did not meet mandatory industrial standards.

The defendants claimed that the products were good for public consumption and for optimum engine performance, which prosecution said were false. The products were said to have failed to comply with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria’s (SON) Conformity Assessment Programme (SONCAP). According to the prosecution, the offence contravened the provisions of sections 1(8) and 1(8)(II) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, 2004. The defendants had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, but later changed their plea to guilty. SON’s lawyer, Joseph Olofindare, said the judgement would serve as a deterrent to manufacturers and importers of substandard products. He said: “I want to tell genuine manufacturers and consumers that they should not be despondent or complacent. SON is there to prosecute any offender.

