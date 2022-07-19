Court jails engineer, 2 others for cybercrime in Kwara

Justice Muhammed Sani of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, has Courtjailsengineer, 2othersforcybercrimeinKwara convicted a 26-year-old Computer Engineer, Olabisi Damilola Samuel, and two others for offences bordering on cybercrime and retention of proceeds of unlawful activities.

The two others are Ajayi Opeyemi Olayemi, and Timothy Abidemi Olakunle.

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) prosecuted the trio of Olabisi, Ajayi and Timothy on separate charges to which they pleaded guilty.

Following their guilty plea, Aliyu Adebayo and Andrew Akoja who prosecuted the cases on behalf of the Commission reviewed the facts of the cases and tendered the extra-judicial statements of the defendants, phones, laptop recovered from them at the point of arrest and fraudulent messages printed from their devices, which were admitted in evidence.

