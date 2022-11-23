Court jails father, friend for life over having sexual intercourse with daughter

…as court remands man for allegedly raping 21-year-old girl





For having sexual intercourse with his 14-year-old daughter, a father, Adewale Ibitoye, was on Wednesday convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice Abiola Soladoye of an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court.

The judge also sentenced Ibitoye’s friend, Moses Okrukpe, to life imprisonment for defiling and impregnating the survivor at the age of 14.

In sending the duo to life imprisonment, Justice Soladoye declared that the prosecution had convincingly proved the charge of defilement against the convicts.

While expressing sadness over what she termed ‘the barbaric act of the first defendant for having sex with her underage daughter several times before passing her to his friend for a pseudo marriage, over a bottle of gin’, Justice Soladoye held that: “The survivor, testified that her father had sexual intercourse with her on several occasions and that her father gave her hand in marriage to the second convict after he visited their house and gifted her father, a bottle of gin.”

And in a related development, for allegedly raping a 21-year-old girl in a school library, a man, Babatunde Fashogbon, was on Wednesday remanded by an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court.

The court was presided over by Justice Abiola Soladoye, who remanded Fashogbon in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, pending the commencement of his trial.

Justice Soladoye adjourned the case until January 16, 2023, for trial.

Fashogbon is answering questions to a three-count charge of rape, sexual assault, and sexual assault by penetration. But he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

As a result of the not-guilty plea posture of the defendant, the prosecutor, Abimbola Abolade, asked for a trial date.

