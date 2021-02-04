Metro & Crime

Court jails FUNAAB, Ibadan Poly students over Internet crimes

A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, Thursday sentenced two students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta and The Polytechnic, Ibadan: Opeyemi Folarin and Ogunseye Olamilekan to jail for fraudulent impersonation.
The conviction was secured by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office as according to the Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, “Folarin, claimed to be 27-year-old Higher National Diploma student of The Polytechnic Ibadan while Ogunseye claimed to be a student of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.”
Their offence was said to be contrary to Section 22(2)(b)(i) and punishable under Section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act.
Upon the duo pleading guilty to the charges, Justice Patricia Ajoku sentenced Folarin to six months jail and that he should forfeit his Orange colour Iphone XR to the Federal Government while Ogunseye was ordered to restitute the sum of $700 to his victim.
Ogunseye was sentenced to seven months imprisonment while “he is also to forfeit his silver Iphone 6, one Apple series 6 watch, one Apple MacBook and one PlayStation 4 Game pad, to the Federal Government of Nigeria”.
In another case, Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan sentenced a fraudster, Oluwatobi Aina, to a four-month-jail-term.

