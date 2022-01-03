Law

Court jails Internet scammers for impersonating foreigners

Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted and sentenced five Internet scammers to a prison term of a month and two weeks for impersonating foreigners. The judge handed down the verdict after the defendants owned up to the alleged offence. The convicts; Abiola Basit (a.k.a. Jose Joaquin Tapia Espires); Idris Abayomi Fadipe (a.k.a Brenda Moseley); Adeyemi Temitope Samuel (a.k.a. Loretta Lopez); Lateef Olayinka Abiodun (a.k.a. Cheary Jacqelind Nichole) and Akpan Emmanuel Taiwo (a.k.a Tessa Fowler), were dragged before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). After a review of the case facts by EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, the judge sentenced the quartet of Abiola Basit (a.k.a Jose Joaquin Tapia Espires); Idris Abayomi Fadipe (a.k.a Brenda Moseley); Adeyemi Temitope Samuel (a.k.a. Loretta Lopez) and Lateef Olayinka Abiodun (a.k.a. Cheary Jacqelind Nichole); to one month imprisonment each, while Akpan Emmanuel Taiwo (a.k.a Tessa Fowler) was sentenced to two weeks imprisonment, due to his failing health. In addition to the jail terms  the convicts were also ordered to pay N50, 000 each as restitution. They were also ordered to forfeit their phones and cars which the prosecution said were acquired through illegal acts to the Federal Government.

 

The charges against the convicts reads:

 

“That you, Abola Basit (a.k.a Jose Joaquin Tapia Espires) on or about 22nd October, 2021 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court fraudulently impersonated one, Jose Joaquin Tapia Espires, by holding yourself out as such on your facebook profile with intent to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2015. “That you, Idris Abayomi Fadipe (a.k.a Brenda Mosley) on or about 28th November, 2021, in Lagos fraudulently impersonated one, Brenda Mosley, by holding yourself out as such on your Facebook profile with intent to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc} Act, 2015. “That you, Adeyemi Temitope  Samuel (a.k.a Loretta Lopez) on or about 28th of November, 2021, in Lagos fraudulently impersonated one, Loretta Lopez, by holding yourself out as such  on your Google Account with intent to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrime(Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2015. “That you, Lateef Olayinka Abiodun (a.k.a Cheary Jacquelind Nichole) on or about 28th of November, 2021 in Lagos fraudulently impersonated one, Loretta Lopez, by holding yourself out as such on your Google Account with intent to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrime(Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2015. “That you Akpan Emmanuel Taiwo (a.k.a Tessa Fowler) on or about 22th October, 2021 in Lagos fraudulently impersonated one, Tessa Fowler, by holding yourself out as such on your instagram profile with intent to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2015”.

 

