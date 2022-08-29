Court jails lawyer over N4m fraud

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of a Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja has sentenced a lawyer, Taiwo Oreagba, to two years imprisonment for obtaining the sum of N4 million under false pretence. The judge arrived at the decision, after convicting Oreagba, following a two-year trial over the alleged offence. It would be recalled that Oreagba was initially arraigned for the alleged offence by the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) on November 12, 2020, before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the same court. The convicted lawyer had then pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge bordering on alleged corrupt demand and obtaining the sum of N4 million by false pretence. As of that time, Oreagba, counsel to one Kelechi Uka, who was under investigation by the EFCC and standing trial on offences relating to stealing at the Lagos State High Court, was alleged to have collected N4 million sum from one, Henry Umoh, supposedly to influence EFCC agents to secure Uka’s release. Specifically, Oreagba was accused of committing the offence on or about the 2nd day of March, 2020 in Lagos, whilst acting as Umoh’s counsel. But sequel to Oreagba’s plea, she was granted bail and the trial commenced. However, during trial, Justice Solebo recused herself from hearing the case, and case file was sent back to the Chief Judge (CJ) for reassignment. The case was then reassigned to Justice Taiwo, leading to the re-arraignment of Oreagba on the two counts, and the trial commenced before Justice Taiwo. In handing down her judgment, Justice Taiwo observed that Oreagba did not challenge the content of the voice recording. The judge then sentenced Oreagba to two years imprisonment for the offence of corrupt demand by a person. Justice Taiwo, however, gave Oreagba an option of a N500,000 fine, having refunded the N4 million to Umoh. While condemning the convict’s boast that she could influence law enforcement officers and that she could influence the assignment of cases to judges in the Lagos State Judiciary, Justice Taiwo discharged Oreagba on the second count of obtaining money by false pretence.

