Court jails man 4 years for drug trafficking

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu

Justice Akintayo Aluko of a Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted and sentenced a 42-year-old man, Agbasi Prosper Chux, to four years imprisonment for smuggling banned substances into the country from Brazil. Justice Aluko sent Chux to prison after he pleaded guilty to the charges of unlawful importation of 2.80kg of cocaine and 30g of cannabis sativa slammed on him by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). While arraigning the convict, the NDLEA through its lawyer informed the judge that he was arrested with the banned hard drugs on December 25, 2022, at the arrival Hall of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, during the inward clearance of passengers on Qatar Airways flight from Brazil.

The NDLEA further told Justice Aluko that the illegal acts of the convict contravened Section 11(a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and punishable under the same Act. The convict pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

As a result of his guilty plea, the prosecutor urged the court to convict and sentence him as prescribed by the Act of the law he was charged with. Responding, the defence lawyer, Benson Ndakara, urged the court to be lenient with his client, whom he described as a first-time offender. Ndakara told Justice Aluko that his client was deceived into the crime by ‘the people with higher sence’. The lawyer consequently urged the court to consider the option of a fine in lieu of a custodial sentence. In his judgement, Justice Aluko sentenced the convict to four years imprisonment on each of the counts.

The judge, however, ordered that the jail term shall run concurrently, while also awarding a fine of N1 million, in lieu of the jail term. In addition to the jail term, the judge ordered the convict to perform community service at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, for one month. The judge ordered that the convict shall perform community service for two hours par day and twice a week.

 

