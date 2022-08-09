Court jails man for possessing document with false information

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, yesterday sentenced a man, Yusuf Olawale Adetokunbo, to six months imprisonment for having a document containing false information.

The judge arrived at the sentencing after Adetokunbo pleaded guilty to a count charge bordering on the offence as slammed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judge also allowed the convict to pay an option of a fine to the tune of N150,000.00 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira). Justice Taiwo further directed that the convict forfeits the sum of N200,000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira), one iPhone X and one iPhone 6plus to the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN).

According to the anti-graft agency in the charge designated Ref/69817/2022, jointly signed by G.K Latona, and Nnaemeka Omewa, the offence is contrary to Section 320 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The charge against the convict, dated July 22, 2022, read: “That you Yusuf Olawale Adetokunbo on or about 29th April 2022, at Lagos, within Ikeja jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with the intent to defraud, had in your possession a bundle of fraudulent chats containing false pretence in your Google voice app and email with the name phamhoangcungnai30@gmail. com which pretence you knew or ought to know to be false

