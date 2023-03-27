Court jails man for trafficking in marijuana

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted and sentenced a man, Musbau Fashola, for transporting 57kg of Indian hemp, popularly called marijuana. In handing down his judgement, Justice Aneke sentenced the convict to three years imprisonment, with an option of N500,000 fine.

Fashola was first arraigned before the court by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, sometimes in 2018, on charges bordering on unlawful dealing and transportation of the banned weeds. But he had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charge, a position which he later prayed the court to change. Upon changing his not guilty plea to being guilty, the prosecutor, A. Adebajo, urged the court to convict and sentence him in accordance with the NDLEA Act he was charged with. The offence was said to have con-travened Sections 11(c) and 21 (2)(d) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004

Like this: Like Loading...