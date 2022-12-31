News

Court jails man over sexual assault of 7-year-old girl

An Abeokuta Magistrate Court yesterday sentenced 20 years old Akeem Quadri to 14 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl in Ogun State. According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Quadri was arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). The offence was said to contravene the Child Rights Law of Ogun State 2006.

While delivering judgment, I.O Abudu, the presiding judge, said the prosecution proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and the convict was found guilty of the onecount charge. The judge, thereafter, sentenced the convict to imprisonment without an option of fine. Speaking during the trial, Adeola Oluwaseun, an NSCDC officer, said the convict, identified as a bricklayer, committed the offence at Bode Olude area of Abeokuta on June 9. Oluwaseun said the convict committed the crime after he went to buy sachet water from a shop belonging to the victim’s mother and asked her to bring a cup to his working area. “When the victim went to give him the cup, the convict lured the girl into the uncompleted building, asked her to pull off her pants, and sexually abused her by penetrating through her anus,” the officer added.

 

