Court jails mother, children to 14 years rach for sexual exploitation in Edo

A High Court sitting in Benin, the Edo State capital, Monday sentenced a woman and her children to 14 years imprisonment each for procuring and trafficking a 19-year old girl to Russia for sexual exploitation.

The two siblings Mr. Endurance Ehiozee, 37, and Miss Vivian Ehiozee, 31, were sentenced to 14 years each without the option of fine.

Mrs Helen Ehioze, who is the mother of the two siblings, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

Justice Geraldine Imadegbelo sentenced the convicts, after finding them guilty on their offenses which contravened sections 15 and 16 of the trafficking in person’s prohibition law, enforcement and administration act 2003 as amended in 2005.

The teenager (name withheld) was trafficked to Russia in 2012 when she was 19 but the case in court started in 2017 with the said girl now 27 years old.

The prosecutor, Mrs. Rosemary Emodogo said the sections deals with procurement of victims for prostitution and trafficking persons.

Counsel to the convicts Mr. J. Omigie had pleaded for lenient sentences given the fact that the convicts were first offenders and had no prior criminal record.

The prosecution counsel, Emodogo, however, did not opposed the plea.