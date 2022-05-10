Metro & Crime

Court jails prison official for failure to pay judgment debt

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A Makurdi Upper Area Court, yesterday remanded Mr Monday Tebu, a Deputy Comptroller, Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Benue Command, over alleged failure to pay N410,000 judgment debt. The Magistrate, Mrs Dooshima Ikpambese, in her ruling, said that the explanation given by Tebu was not satisfactory and, therefore, ordered his remand. Ikpambese ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Correctional Centre in Makurdi until the judgment sum was completely paid. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tebu was dragged before the court by one Mrs Ruth Adah for allegedly failing to honour the judgment of the Benue Rent Tribunal, delivered on March 26, 2021. Adah said that while the tribunal had ordered the defendant to pay her the sum of N440,000, he had only paid N30,000. When the case came up, Tebu insisted that he was not in contempt of the court. Tebu, however, admitted that since he was served with the court judgment, he had paid the sum of N30,000 to Adah, the judgment creditor

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Stray bullet kills one during cultists’ clash at Ikorodu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A yet-to-be-identified man was killed on Sunday by a stray bullet during a clash between rival cult groups at Ikorodu area of Lagos State.   The victim was on his way home when the stray bullet from when members of the rival cult groups were chasing one another at Ladega area of Ikorodu hit him. […]
Metro & Crime

Benue: Houses submerge, hundreds homeless as heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Makurdi

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

* Ex-Gov, Aper Aku’s house submerged Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi A heavy downpour Monday wreaked havoc in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, submerging several houses and rendering hundreds of residents including children homeless. The rainfall, which started at about 12: 45 a.m. when most people were asleep, destroyed many houses and public properties worth millions of […]
Metro & Crime

Late cops’ families get Sanwo-Olu’s N30m lifeline

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday paid N30 million to the families of three Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and Task Force officers, who lost their lives in the line of duty in Lagos State.   Presenting the cheques of N10 million each to the bereaved families comprising two officers attached to RRS and one task force officer […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica