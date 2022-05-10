Court jails prison official for failure to pay judgment debt

A Makurdi Upper Area Court, yesterday remanded Mr Monday Tebu, a Deputy Comptroller, Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Benue Command, over alleged failure to pay N410,000 judgment debt. The Magistrate, Mrs Dooshima Ikpambese, in her ruling, said that the explanation given by Tebu was not satisfactory and, therefore, ordered his remand. Ikpambese ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Correctional Centre in Makurdi until the judgment sum was completely paid. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tebu was dragged before the court by one Mrs Ruth Adah for allegedly failing to honour the judgment of the Benue Rent Tribunal, delivered on March 26, 2021. Adah said that while the tribunal had ordered the defendant to pay her the sum of N440,000, he had only paid N30,000. When the case came up, Tebu insisted that he was not in contempt of the court. Tebu, however, admitted that since he was served with the court judgment, he had paid the sum of N30,000 to Adah, the judgment creditor
