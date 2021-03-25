Court jails Prof 3 years for manipulating election results in A’Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State High Court 2 sitting in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area, has sentenced one Professor Peter Ogban of the University of Calabar, Cross River State to three years imprisonment for electoral fraud he committed during the 2019 elections in the state.

Ogban, a professor of soil physics and conservation who acted as the Collation/Returning Officer during the National Assembly elections, was standing trial on a two-count charge for manipulating and falsifying the scores of election results in Oruk Anam and Etim Ekpo local government areas in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party.

In his ruling Thursday, the trial Judge, Justice Augustine Odokwo said the court has proven beyond reasonable doubts that the accused was guilty of the charges and accordingly sentenced him to three years imprisonment and a fine of N100,000 for the two-count charge respectively, after the accused had pleaded for mercy

The accused pleaded for mercy on the premise that he has dependents including a 90-year-old mother to take care off, adding that he was a respectable member of his community and a very valuable and sought after lecturer in the Department of Soil Science, in the university

Like this: Like Loading...