Court jails three Internet fraudsters, impersonators in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Command last Friday secured the conviction of three internet fraudsters: Sodiq Oluasegun Adefila, Anifowoshe Babamide and Raqeed Salaudeen Segun before two Federal High Courts sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

 

According to the Head, Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. WilsonUwujaren, inareleasemade available to New Telegraph, while Adefilawasconvictedof impersonationandsentencedtoeightmonths jail term by Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan; Anifowoshe and Raqeed were convicted of impersonation and sen-tenced to six months imprisonment eachbyJusticeUcheAgomohof the Federal High Court, Ibadan.

 

“The trio pleaded guilty to their respective one-count amended charges for the offences which contravened Section 22 (2) (b) (i) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) (IV) of the same Act”.

 

Apart from the jail term, Adefila was ordered to restitute his victim, YolandaBailey, tothetuneof $285 (Two Hundred and Eighty Five United States Dollars) and forfeited anIPhone6Plusmobilephonetothe Federal Government. Similarly, Raqeed was ordered to restitute his victim in the sums of $160(OneSixtyUnitedStatesDollars) andSixThousandNaira(N6, 000). He also forfeits one IPhone X Max and an Infinix mobile phone to the Federal Government, Uwujaren said.

