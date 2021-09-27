Court jails three Internet fraudsters, impersonators in Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Command last Friday secured the conviction of three internet fraudsters: Sodiq Oluasegun Adefila, Anifowoshe Babamide and Raqeed Salaudeen Segun before two Federal High Courts sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

According to the Head, Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, in a release made available to New Telegraph, while Adefila was convicted of impersonation and sentenced to eight months jail term by Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan; Anifowoshe and Raqeed were convicted of impersonation and sentenced to six months imprisonment each by Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan.

“The trio pleaded guilty to their respective one-count amended charges for the offences which contravened Section 22 (2) (b) (i) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) (IV) of the same Act.”

Apart from the jail term, Adefila was ordered to restitute his victim, Yolanda Bailey, to the tune of $285 and forfeited an IPhone 6 Plus mobile phone to the Federal Government.

Similarly, Raqeed was ordered to restitute his victim in the sums of $160 and N6, 000. He also forfeits one IPhone X Max and an Infinix mobile phone to the Federal Government, Uwujaren said.

Justice Agomoh ordered Anifowose to forfeit one Techno Spark mobile-phone used in committing the crime to the Federal Government.

Like this: Like Loading...