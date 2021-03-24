Court jails two men for hacking, stealing $750, 000, N120m from three airlines

An Ikeja Special offences Court sitting in Lagos, Wednesday convicted and sentenced two internet fraudsters to three years in prison for stealing the sum of $750,000 and N120 million from KLM, Turkish and British Airways.

The two defendants: Tobiloba Bakare and Alimi Sikiru, were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for hacking the emails of the airlines and stealing the said sum.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo convicted and jailed the duo after they pleaded guilty to the charges against them.

According to the EFCC, the said sum stolen by the two convicts were laundered through First Bank of Nigeria (FBN), Sterling Bank and Polaris Bank.

The EFCC prosecutor, Idris Mohammed, told the court that offences contravened Sections 411 and 328(1) and punishable under Section 328 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Like this: Like Loading...