Metro & Crime

Court jails two men for hacking, stealing $750, 000, N120m from three airlines

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

An Ikeja Special offences Court sitting in Lagos, Wednesday convicted and sentenced two internet fraudsters to three years in prison for stealing the sum of $750,000 and N120 million from KLM, Turkish and British Airways.
The two defendants: Tobiloba Bakare and Alimi Sikiru, were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for hacking the emails of the airlines and stealing the said sum.
Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo convicted and jailed the duo after they pleaded guilty to the charges against them.
According to the EFCC, the said sum stolen by the two convicts were laundered through First Bank of Nigeria (FBN), Sterling Bank and Polaris Bank.
The EFCC prosecutor, Idris Mohammed, told the court that offences contravened Sections 411 and 328(1) and punishable under Section 328 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Prostitution: Syndicate traffics 25 Delta schoolgirls to Cote d’Ivoire

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

…traumatised parents beg govt for assistance There was anguish in Uvwie and Okpe local government areas of Delta State yesterday after it was discovered that several schoolgirls have been trafficked to Cote d’Ivoire for prostitution. The girls were trafficked allegedly by a female member of a trafficking syndicate without the consent of their parents. The […]
Metro & Crime

How we robbed passengers in Lagos – Suspects

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Four suspected robbers, Andrew Valentino (38), Tony Onwoluwe (29), Adesoji Oluwafemi (36) and Idoko Michael (33), have told the police in Lagos how they used jack to rob their victims.   The “one-chance” robbers were arrested by detectives attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Lagos State Command. Valentino and his gang members used an […]
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu seeks prayers for fallen heroes, security agencies

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

. As clerics, security chiefs hold Special Jummat Service Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State Friday called on Nigerians and Lagosians in particular to cultivate the habit of praying for fallen heroes and security agencies, describing prayers as the best gifts they can offer the officers who paid the supreme prize. Speaking a special Jummat […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica