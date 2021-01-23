News

Court judgement: Vacate our secretariat, PDP tells faction

Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to ensure the recovery of its secretariat from the faction loyal to Governor Dave Umahi. Chairman of the PDP caretaker committee in Ebonyi State, Chief Fred Udeogu, at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, said given the court order restraining the faction loyal to Umahi from parading themselves as officers of the party, Onyekachi Nwebonyi’s group should vacate the party’s secretariat immediately.

“With this legitimate order of a court of competent jurisdiction, it is hoped that the governor, will step back a bit and have a deep reflection and discontinue fanning the embers of crisis in Ebonyi State,” Udeogu said. He called on the IGP and the Director of State Security Services to protect the members and legitimate officers of the PDP in Ebonyi State, and to hold Umahi accountable for any breakdown of law and order in the state.

