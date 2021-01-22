Politics

Court judgement: Vacate our secretariat, PDP tells faction

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to ensure the recovery of its secretariat from the faction loyal to Governor Dave Umahi.

Chairman of the PDP Caretaker Committee in the state, Chief Fred Udeogu, at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, stated that given the court order restraining the faction loyal to Umahi from parading themselves as officers of the party, the Onyekachi Nwebonyi group should consequently vacate the party’s secretariat immediately.

“With this legitimate order of a court of competent jurisdiction, it is hoped that Governor Dave Umahi will step back a bit and have a deep reflection and discontinue fanning the embers of crisis in Ebonyi State,” Udeogu demanded.

He called on the IGP and the Director of State Services (DSS) to protect the members and legitimate officers of the PDP in Ebonyi State, and to hold Umahi accountable for any break down of law and order in state.

“Governor Dave Umahi’s goal is to control PDP and APC in Ebonyi State by sheer brute force. But the good people of Ebonyi State, who are predominantly members of the PDP, are not prepared to be victims of brute force and dictatorship, and will continue to fight for their political freedom,” he added.

Udeogu noted that since the governor’s defection from the PDP to the APC, PDP in the state has been inundated with court actions aimed at derailing the caretaker committee.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Igini: We won’t be distracted – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would not be distracted by the allegation against Akwa Ibom State Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) Mike Igini by the Edo All Progressives Congress (APC). INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke at the swearing in of a newly appointed REC, Dr. Tella Adeniran Rahman, said such accusations […]
Politics

Ondo Guber: 12 aspirants spend N258m on APC Nomination Forms

Posted on Author Reporter

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja   Twelve aspirants from Ondo State have obtained the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket for the total cost of N258.27m. The cost of an aspirant’s forms is N22.5 million. The breakdown of the aspirants showed that the incumbent governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and 10 […]
Politics

2023 polls: Hope as Reps amend Electoral Act

Posted on Author PHILIP NYAM reports

The House of Representatives recently passed through second reading, amendment to the Electoral Act, 2006, as part of efforts to firm it up ahead of the 2023 general election. PHILIP NYAM reports the amendments   The nation’s electoral process has been flawed in so many areas since the return of democracy in 1999. Elections are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica