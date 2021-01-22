Court judgement: Vacate our secretariat, PDP tells faction

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to ensure the recovery of its secretariat from the faction loyal to Governor Dave Umahi.

Chairman of the PDP Caretaker Committee in the state, Chief Fred Udeogu, at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, stated that given the court order restraining the faction loyal to Umahi from parading themselves as officers of the party, the Onyekachi Nwebonyi group should consequently vacate the party’s secretariat immediately.

“With this legitimate order of a court of competent jurisdiction, it is hoped that Governor Dave Umahi will step back a bit and have a deep reflection and discontinue fanning the embers of crisis in Ebonyi State,” Udeogu demanded.

He called on the IGP and the Director of State Services (DSS) to protect the members and legitimate officers of the PDP in Ebonyi State, and to hold Umahi accountable for any break down of law and order in state.

“Governor Dave Umahi’s goal is to control PDP and APC in Ebonyi State by sheer brute force. But the good people of Ebonyi State, who are predominantly members of the PDP, are not prepared to be victims of brute force and dictatorship, and will continue to fight for their political freedom,” he added.

Udeogu noted that since the governor’s defection from the PDP to the APC, PDP in the state has been inundated with court actions aimed at derailing the caretaker committee.

Like this: Like Loading...