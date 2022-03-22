Court Judgements: Ganduje advises judges, lawyers

Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje has advised lawyers and judges to always conduct their duties within the premise of their conscience. Ganduje stated that access to justice is only feasible if the body of lawyers and benchers resort to allowing their conscience to prevail in all matters relating to the dispensation of justice.

Speaking at the day-three Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Kano branch Law Week 2022, Ganduje urged the body of legal practitioners and benchers to always invoke the spirit of truth and honesty in the discharge of their legal duties.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, said: “Only lawyers that can make sure justice prevail. If lawyers and judges do it right, we will all get it right, in our actions we should be guided by our conscience. If we are guided by our conscience we will get it right.”

The Chairman, Aminu Sani Gadanya, said the theme of the Law Week “legal practice at crossroads, challenges of Lawyering in the face of Nigeria’s current political and economic climate”, is aimed at identifying the challenges facing lawyers in the current political and economic situation.

According to Gadanya, the event was also aimed at bringing lawyers together to proffer solutions to the problems of the judiciary.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...