Metro & Crime

Court lifts injunction on Ile Arugbo, awards penalties against Asa investment

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

The Kwara State High Court has lifted the interim injunction restraining the state government from constructing anything on the civil service clinic land (alias Ile Arugbo) following repeated failure of counsel to the claimant Asa Investment Limited to appear before the court to fully prosecute its case.

The Asa Investment Limited, which is purportedly owned by the late Olusola Saraki, had taken the Kwara State government to court after the latter reclaimed the land which it said was unlawfully taken over by the firm without any right of occupancy or payment to the owner, the state government.

The court, presided over by Justice Abiodun Adebara, also awarded a penalty of N200,000 each in favour of all the four defendants (Kwara State Governor, Attorney General, House of Assembly and Bureau of Lands) and another N50,000 to the police on account of the failure of the claimant to allow the case to proceed to hearing on various occasions.

Justice Adebara took the decision after the counsel to the claimant Akin Onigbinde (SAN) again failed to attend the court session on Thursday. Onigbinde instead sent a letter, accompanied with a medical report, saying he was advised to undergo bed rest between August 3 and 10, 2020.

After many adjournments at the instance of the claimant, Onigbinde had again on July 8 agreed to an adjournment for July 22 but he later said he could not make the sitting.

That led to the adjournment to August 6 which Onigbinde again did not attend allegedly on medical grounds.

Salman Jawondo, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Kwara State who appeared for the government, said the claimant was “deliberately wasting the time of the court” and urged Justice Adebara to dismiss the case for lack of diligent prosecution and to award N250,000 penalty each against the claimant and in favour of the defendants.

Jawondo, who insisted that Asa Limited was just buying time with the numerous adjournments, wondered why other counsel to the claimant cannot continue with the case in the absence of Onigbinde.

The Police, which is the fifth defendant in the case, aligned with the government’s position that the case should be struck out.

The court awarded only N200,000 each in favour of the first four defendants and another N50,000 in favour of the police.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Naira Marley: Court orders Mall to publish apology

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Magistrates’ Court has re-opened the Jabi Lake Mull after 10 days. The court also ordered the management of the facility to publish an unreserved apology to the government in national dailies, for hosting the Lagos-based controversial artiste, Naira Marley, in concert. The Mull was shut down last week by an […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Three die, others injured in explosion

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

  T hree  people reportedly lost their lives while several others sustained injuries yesterday on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway when a tanker loaded with gas rammed into another tanker and burst into flames.     In all, four trucks were involved in the accident.     Witnesses said the explosion occurred about 12:30a.m. on Kara Bridge. […]
Metro & Crime

Policemen kill rider in Imo, batter another in Lagos

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi and Taiwo Jimoh

Police in Imo State have shot dead a commercial motorcyclist while they also broke the head of another in Lagos. Angry youths yesterday flooded the streets Orlu in Imo State to protest the murder of the motorcyclist, popularly called Okada rider. The yet-to-be-identified victim was reportedly shot and killed yesterday by a policeman for not […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: