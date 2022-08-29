Court moves to impound journalist’s car over traffic offence

A Chief Magistrate Court at Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, has ordered the confiscation of the vehicle of a journalist, Odion Musa Abdulrazaq, in a case of negligent driving. Magistrate Chioma Amanwachi ruled that Abdulrazaq’s Honda car which was involved in an accident be returned to the police station. The Commissioner of Police, FCT had arraigned the ITV journalist after his car had a collision with that of one, Juliet Enuma Ify, who was allegedly driving from the rear. The police is contending that the defendant drove negligently contrary to Section 28(1), Cap 548 of the Road Traffic Act. At the last hearing of the matter, the nominal complainant, Enuma, raised her hand to inform the court that the defendant’s car was released to him despite the order of the court.

But, defence counsel, Toluwa Odekhe, had informed the court that the three vehicles involved in the accident were released by the police to their owners, not just his client. Meanwhile, Odekhe adopted his address in a no-case submission, contending that the accounts of the three witnesses brought by the prosecution were contradictory and failed to establish the allegations against Abdulrazaq. The counsel, therefore, asked the court to discharge and acquit the defendant for want of evidence. Responding, prosecution counsel, E.A. Inegbenoise, asked the court to dismiss the application. The case has been adjourned to September 12 for further hearing.

