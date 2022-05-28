Court Nullifies 6th NBC Code

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, on Thursday, declared as illegal the 6th edition of the National Broadcasting Code issued by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC). In reaching his decision, Justice Ambrose Lewis- Allagoa, said the proposed amendments to the 6th Edition of the National Broadcasting Code are ultra vires, incompetent null and void and perpetually restrained the NBC from implementing document. The court equally declared that the NBC does not have the power to prohibit exclusivity on and compel sub-licensing of privately acquired rights to television content as such is against the constitution and the copyright act.

The ruling was in a suit filed by a Lagos-based journalist and movie producer, Mr. Femi Davies, who had approached the court contending among other things that the amendment sought by the NBC to the 6th edition of the Code violates his rights to own intellectual property and exercise exclusive rights on such. Davies also contended that the amendment, if allowed, will negatively impact business and the development of the country, as it disincentivizes investment and discourages hard work. On its part, the NBC on had submitted that the amendment to the Code was done to protect local operators, promote creativity and maximise local content via the antitrust provisions contained in the amendment. The Commission also claimed that the amendment to the Code was aimed at stimulating growth in the broadcasting industry by attracting foreign investment.

But Davies argued, among other things, that if allowed, the amendment would greatly violate his right to a fair hearing and asked the court to uphold his six reliefs as set out in his originating summons. The reliefs include “a declaration that the NBC lacks the requisite vires to prohibit exclusivity on privately acquired intellectual property right in program content of a right-holder viz-a-viz the salient provisions of the constitution and the Copyright Act. “A declaration that the commission acted ultravires in so far as it sought to regulate the practice of advertising in Nigeria contrary to the provisions of the extant Advertising Practitioners (Registration, etc) Act, 2004.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...