Court nullifies Anambra PDP delegate congress

An Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama Thursday nullified the elections held by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State on June 10 and 11 to elect a three-man ad-hoc ward delegate that would participate in the voting at the primary of the PDP scheduled for June 26, 2021.

The trial judge, Justice Olukayode Adeniyi, in a ruling, held that all activities engaged in by the party after the court’s June 9, 2021 judgment sacking the Anambra PDP’s Executive Council (EXCO), including the June 10 and 11 elections, were null and void because they were done in violation of orders contained in the judgment.

Justice Adeniyi also rejected the request by the PDP and two of its chieftains – Chief Ndubisi Nwobu and Barr. Uchenna Obiora – for an order staying the court’s June 9 judgment.

In the ruling on the three applications by the PDP, Nwobu and Obiora, Justice Adeniyi held that they failed to make out a case to warrant the grant of their application that sought to stay the judgment pending the determination of the appeal.

Justice Adeniyi came down hard on the applicants for denigrating the court in their reaction to the judgment and proceeded to hold that they did not show that the non-staying of the judgment would either render their appeals nugatory or make it impossible for the party to conduct its primary for the forthcoming governorship election.

