Court nullifies APC guber primary in Taraba

The Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo and presided over by Justice Simon Amobeda, on Tuesday, has nullified the governorship primary election that produced Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha as the candidate of APC in the 2023 election.

Justice Amobeda in his ruling in a case filed by one of the governorship aspirants, Chief David Sabo Kente directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh governorship primary in the state within 14 days.

The court also ordered Bwacha to stop parading himself as the governorship candidate of the APC and INEC to stop recognising Bwacha as a candidate.

