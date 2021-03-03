Court nullifies Customary Law against female inheritance

Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Etinan, has laid to rest, the ancient traditional practice in Etinan Local Government Area, which denies women and female children the rights to inherit their fathers and relatives’ landed property.

Justice Pius Idiong made the ruling while delivering a judgment in a suit brought before the Court, by eight children of late Obong Patrick Joseph Noah of Edem Ekpat in Etinan Local Government Area, against their aunt, Mrs. Gertrude Ekanem from inheriting the landed property of her sister, late Immaculata Noah, who died and left behind the property without a husband or a child.

The case, with the suit number HET/3A/2019, between Mr. Michael Patrick Noah and seven others and Mrs. Gertrude Ekanem, originated from the Etinan District Court, whose judgment the appellants appealed to the Chief Magistrate Court and the High Court.

In their evidence, the appellants contended that their aunt cannot inherit her sister’s property located at number 24 Iman Street, Etinan, because she is a woman and had also been married out of the family.

But in his judgment, Justice Pius Idiong described such practice as anachronistic, primitive and unconscionable, which should not exist in a 21st Century society.

The Court held that any custom that denies a woman an inheritance on the ground of her sex, is not only unfair, but runs contrary to the fundamental objective of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

