Court Nullifies El-Rufai’s Revocation Of Durbar Hotel’s C of O

A Kaduna State High Court has nullified the revocation of Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of Durbar Hotel by Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

In January 2020, the state government demolished the hotel, a property belonging to the family of the late Head of State General Sani Abacha and revoked the C of O while the case was still pending in Court.

Consequently, the Aba- cha family through their counsel, Dr. Reuben Atabo (SAN) dragged El-Rufai and three others to Kaduna State High Court presided over by Justice Hannatu Balogun for illegal demolition of the Hotel and revocation of the Certificate of Occupancy.

Those joined in the suit with El-Rufai was the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Kaduna State, Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency, as well as Kaduna State Geographic and Information Service.

However, the lead Counsel to the Abacha family, had upon a “Motion on Notice brought pursuant to Order 15 Rules 1 of the Kaduna State High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2007 and under the inherent jurisdiction of the Honourable Court dated and filed on 17 December, 2020.