News

Court Nullifies El-Rufai’s Revocation Of Durbar Hotel’s C of O

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

A Kaduna State High Court has nullified the revocation of Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of Durbar Hotel by Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

In January 2020, the state government demolished the hotel, a property belonging to the family of the late Head of State General Sani Abacha and revoked the C of O while the case was still pending in Court.

Consequently, the Aba- cha family through their counsel, Dr. Reuben Atabo (SAN) dragged El-Rufai and three others to Kaduna State High Court presided over by Justice Hannatu Balogun for illegal demolition of the Hotel and revocation of the Certificate of Occupancy.

Those joined in the suit with El-Rufai was the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Kaduna State, Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency, as well as Kaduna State Geographic and Information Service.

However, the lead Counsel to the Abacha family, had upon a “Motion on Notice brought pursuant to Order 15 Rules 1 of the Kaduna State High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2007 and under the inherent jurisdiction of the Honourable Court dated and filed on 17 December, 2020.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Britain praises Nigerian over creativity in ventilator production

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A Nigerian Information Technology consultant, Victor Osagie, has been described by the Cabinet Office of the United Kingdom (UK) as one of the best Britain has to offer due to his ingenuity in the mass production of ventilators to boost the National Health System (NHS) fight against the coronavirus pandemic.   In a commendation letter […]
News

Buhari: Okoh’s election as CAN president, testament of devotion to Church of God

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the election of Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the General Superintendent of Christ Holy Church (Odozi-Obodo), as the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), as a testimony to his devotion to the Church of God. In a release by Femi Adesina, his spokesman, the President congratulated the cleric, adding that […]
News

Ogun ADC accuses Abiodun of running draconian govt

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Ogun State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has accused the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, of running a draconian government. The party expressed worry that the state, under the administration of Abiodun, is fast descending into an autocratic regime “where opposition parties are being intimidated, harassed and denied freedom of assembly” ahead of […]

Leave a Comment