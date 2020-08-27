Law

Court nullifies First Guarantee Pension’s EGM

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Akeem Nafiu

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of First Guarantee Pension Ltd, which purportedly held on July 8, 2019 and February 20, 2020.
The judge held that the meeting, having not been convened by the firm’s Board of Directors, of which the plaintiff, Dr. Patrick Oziokoja Asadu, a member and Vice Chairman, was not duly convened, was null and void.
Justice Taiwo also nullified Asadu’s removal as the firm’s Vice Chairman, holding that the meeting at which this was purportedly done, was not duly held, and was therefore invalid.
Furthermore, the judge equally nullified the removal of Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim as the firm’s Board Chairman, saying without serving a Notice of Meeting listing, such business of removal as an agenda to be transacted at the said meeting, “the meeting was not duly convened and held, and is therefore null and void.”
He also set aside the Extra Ordinary General Meeting “together with all decisions and or resolutions reached therein.”
The judge also made an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant from acting on any decisions or resolutions reached at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting.
Pursuant to Section 223 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 2004, Justice Taiwo directed the defendant “to convene an Extra Ordinary General Meeting or Annual General Meeting in line with its Articles of Association and the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2004 within 35 days from the date of the judgment in this suit”.
The court made the order in a judgement following an application by Asadu challenging, among others, his removal without being notified of the said meeting and without being given an opportunity to be heard.
Asadu had formulated several issues for determination and sought eleven reliefs in his originating motion.
Justice Taiwo upheld all the prayers and granted all the reliefs sought

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Law

Ondo judiciary partners LawPavilion on automated system

Posted on Author Foluso Ogunmodede

Days after the Supreme Court gave legal teeth in cases involving Attorney-General of Lagos State versus Attorney-General of the Federation and others and the Attorney- General of Ekiti State versus Attorney- General of the Federation to virtual proceedings, the Ondo State judiciary has launched an automated e-registry to fast track justice delivery system.   Already, […]
Law

LegalTech unveils virtual conference for lawyers

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Following ravaging COVID-19 pandemic on economies of the world, there has been an increased pivot in the use and adoption of technology across several industries where hitherto technology was a mere tool and not a driver of day-to-day operations.   However, the world has changed forever and it is imperative that this paradigm shift is […]
Law

Enugu Chief Judge frees 24 inmates, grants 53 others bail

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

E nugu State Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Priscilla Emehelu, has set 24 inmates free from two different custodial centres within the state.     Emehelu, who was assisted by other judges in the state, also granted bail to 53 other inmates from Nsukka and Enugu Custodial Centres.   At the Nsukka Custodial Centre, on Friday, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: