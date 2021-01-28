Court nullifies Olujimi’s caucus suit over Ekiti PDP Congresses

The Appeal Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, nullified the suit filed by the caucus loyal to the Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Biodun Olujimi, over the congress that produced the current PDP Ward Executive Committee members in Ekiti State.

Delivering judgment in the Appeal Number CA/ EK/57/2020, the Appeal Court upheld the decision of the trial Court and resolved all issues against the Appellant, Oladimeji Samson Olalekan. Olujimi, had through Oladimeji Samson Olalekan and others, filed a mo-tion ex-parte, seeking an order of the court, restraining the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) from announcing, publishing, and recognizing any list as result of election of Ward Executives and three ad-hoc delegates held on March 7, 2020, as well as an order restraining the party from acting on, or making use of the names of winners of the Congresses for the purpose of the Local Government, State and Zonal Congresses.

Justice Uche N. Agomoh of the Federal High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, had on Friday, July 17, 2020, dismissed the suit, describing it as undoubtedly not justiceable as same is within an internal affairs of the PDP, citing UKUT vs. APC. The court also awarded N200,000 cost against the plaintiff and their Counsel to be paid to the PDP, the 4th and 5th defendants on or before of September 1, 2020.

In upholding the lower court’s decision, Justice T.N Orji-Abadua said the appellant’s case was not justifiable since it was centred on internal affairs of a political party. Reacting to the judgment, Fayose said: “To all PDP members, please see this a victory for all. No victor, no vanquished. We are in deep talks to reconcile all. We should refrain from provocative languages.”

