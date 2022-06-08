News

Court nullifies rescheduled Ebonyi PDP primary

A Federal High Court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, yesterday nullified the rescheduled primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held on the 4th and 5th of this month. The event was declared null, void, illegal and of no consequence. This was as the National Working Committee of the party issued Certificate of Return to Senator Obinna Ogba who won the rescheduled primaries.

The court presided over by Justice Fatun Riman, upheld the primaries conducted on 28th and 29th May, 2022, won by Chief Chukwuma Odii, but was cancelled by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party. The court also restrained the party from refusing to receive and transmit Odii’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the candidate of the party for Ebonyi 2023 governorship election.

While the May primary was conducted by the Silas Onu-led faction of the party, the one rescheduled was conducted by the Tochukwu Okorie faction. The party had been enmeshed in leadership tussles since the state congress of the party last year in which Okorie was declared winner.

 

