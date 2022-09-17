Court nullifies Zamfara PDP governorship primary election

A Federal High Court sitting in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, has nullified the election of Dauda Lawal as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Lawal had polled 431 votes to win the governorship ticket in the party’s primary held on May 25, 2022, reports TheCable, a news portal. Three other aspirants; Abubakar Nakwada, Wadatau Madawaki, and Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau; had earlier withdrawn from the race, alleging irregularities. But Adamu Maina, the returning officer for the primary, said their withdrawal was declined since it was without formal notice.

However, in June, Shehu- Gusau, Madawaki and Aliyu Hafiz Muhammad, another aspirant, filled a suit challenging the legality of the primary that produced Lawal as the party’s candidate. They requested that the exercise be annulled due to alleged anomalies, contradictions, fraud, violation of the electoral act and the party’s constitution, among other things.

Delivering judgment on Friday, Aminu Bappa, the presiding judge, granted all the prayers of the plaintiffs and nullified the primary. He also ordered that a fresh primary should be conducted to produce a new governorship candidate. Addressing journalists after the ruling, Ibrahim Aliyu, counsel to the plaintiffs, expressed joy over the outcome, describing it as a victory for democracy.

