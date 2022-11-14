News

Court of Appeal sacks Akpabio as APC senatorial candidate

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal has set aside the judgment of Federal High Court Abuja, removing Godswill Akpabio as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

 

A three-member panel of justices led by Justice Danlami Senchi on Monday held that Akpabio failed to file a proof of arguments within the time provided by the rules.

 

The panel further ruled that Akpabio, being a presidential aspirant of the APC, could not participate in the valid primary of the party held on May 27 and monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which produced Udom Ekpoudom as a candidate.

 

A Federal High Court in Abuja had on September 22 asked INEC to reinstate Senator Akpabio as APC’s candidate, being the candidate nominated by the party in the second primary of June 9.

 

The lower court had directed that INEC accepts the former Minister of Niger Delta as the APC flag bearer.

 

The court also ordered that INEC publish Akpabio’s name as APC senatorial candidate for Akwa Ibom North/West senatorial district in 2023, stating that the Commission acted illegally by refusing to accept and publish the former governor’s name when it was submitted to it by the APC as its candidate.

 

Justice Emeka Nwite, who delivered judgment, held that Akpabio was validly nominated as the Akwa – Ibom North/West Senatorial District candidate of the APC from the primary conducted by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on June 9, 2022.

 

The trial Judge faulted INEC for electing to monitor the May 27 primary, conducted by an illegal faction of the party led by Augustine Ekanem as against the June 9 primary authorised conducted by the APC NWC

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Alleged affiliation with al-Qaeda, Taliban: PDP wants DSS to quiz Pantami

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to invite the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, for questioning over his alleged affiliations with the Taliban and Al-Qaeda.   The party also demands his sack by President Muhammadu Buhari from his cabinet, given the sensitivity of the […]

Abdulrasheed Bawa
News

Financial institutions, professionals aiding illicit financial flows – EFCC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has accused financial institutions, accountants and other professionals of aiding illicit flows of the nation’s resources out of the country. Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, made the claim Wednesday in Abuja, while receiving a report on illicit financial flows from a coalition of Nigerian Civil Society […]
News

Three weeks to go until Propak West Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Returning to the Landmark Centre, Lagos from September 14 to 16, 2021, Propak West Africa promises to re-energise the packaging, printing, plastics and food processing industry and act as the catalyst to get the manufacturing sector moving once again. With 3,500 visitors expected at the Landmark Centre next month all eager to meet with the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica