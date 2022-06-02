Court okays Abba Kyari’s request to file more evidence against FG’s extradition suit

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Thursday granted permission to the detained Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP, Abba Kyari to file more evidence against a suit by the Federal Government seeking to extradite him to United States of America for trial in criminal charges.

The trial Judgez Justice Inyang Ekwo granted the request of Kyari made through his lead counsel Nureni Jimoh (SAN) in a motion on notice.

Jimoh while arguing the motion on notice prayed the court to allow his Kyari’ bring additional documentary exhibits to establish his innocence in the charges against him.

Counsel to the FG, Pius Akuta however opposed the granting of the request.

Akuta premised his opposition on the ground that it was an attempt to cure deficiencies in the earlier documentary evidence adduced by the detained DCP Kyari.

In a brief ruling Justice Ekwo rejected the objection of the FG and granted permission to Kyari to adduce further documentary exhibits to his own defence.

The judge said that the court would have ample opportunity to determine the probate value to be attached to the additional evidence.

Meanwhile, Justice Ekwo has scheduled Friday for definite hearing in the extradition suit instituted by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) on behalf of the Federal Government against Kyari.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...