Court okays Buhari’s powers to extend IGP’s tenure

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday okayed the powers of the President to extend the tenure of the Inspector General of Police. The Court on that premise held that President Muhammadu Buhari did not act in violation of the law, when he extended the tenure of former IGP, Mohammed Adamu, by three months.

The court’s verdict was sequel to a suit filed by an Abuja-based legal practitioner, Maxwell Opara, challenging the legality of the three-month tenure extension President Buhari handed to the former IGP, Adamu. Delivering judgement in the matter, Justice A. R Mohammed, held that no section of either the 1999 Constitution, as amended, or the Police Act, forbade the President from retaining a retiring IGP in office “as a stop gap measure”, pending the completion of the process for the appointment of a substantive successor. The Court further noted that both the Constitution and the Police Act were silent on the issue of whether or not the President could extend the tenure of a retired IGP.

It held that since the Constitution and the Police Act empowered the President to appoint an IGP, by implication, he could also extend the tenure of such an appointee, pending the conclusion of required consultation with the Police Council and other processes required for the appointment of a substantive replacement. Consequently, the court dismissed the suit. Though the court held that the Plaintiff, being a Nigerian citizen, had sufficient locus-standi to institute the action, it however held that he “abysmally failed” to establish the case.

The Plaintiff had in his suit marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/106/2021, which he filed through his counsel, Ugochukwu Ezekiel, urged the court to declare that the extension of Adamu’s tenure as IGP, after he had retired from the Police Force, was illegal and unconstitutional. The Plaintiff submitted that though the former IGP attained the maximum 35 years in service on February 1, he got a three-month extension of his tenure by President Buhari, on February 3. He further argued that by virtue of section 215 of the Nigerian Constitution and section 7 of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020, Mr. Adamu could not validly continue to function as the IGP having retired as a member of the Nigeria Police Force as of midnight of February 1.

Like this: Like Loading...