Court okays DSS request to detain Mamu for 60 days

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday granted the Department of State Services (DSS)’s request to detain terrorists’ negotiator Tukur Mamu for 60 more days. The ruling was sequel to an ex parte application filed by counsel for the DSS, Tukur Magaji.

After listening to the application, Justice Nkeonye Maha, in a short, granted the motion as prayed. The DSS, in the motion filed on September 12, urged the court to grant its reliefs to enable them to conclude their investigation on Mamu, who led the negotiation with the terrorists for the release of the Abuja- Kaduna train passengers kidnaped in March.

Mamu was on September 6 arrested by the police in Egypt alongside his family members. Mamu, who was on his way to Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj, was detained at Cairo International Airport before being sent back to Nigeria. The DSS on Sunday warned against comments on its arrest of Mamu. In a statement by spokesman Peter Afunaya, the body asked the public to allow them to concentrate on the investigations.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...