Court okays Kalu’s bid to challenge re-trial

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, ordered that the re-arraignment of former Abia State Governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, be put on hold pending the resolution of the legality of the re-trial charges against him.

The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a ruling in an ex-parte application also granted leave to the Senator representing Abia North, to challenge the legality of the retrial in the same charges.

The court agreed that Kalu had placed sufficient materials of value before the court to enable him secure permission for judicial review of his retrial in charges in which he had been tried, convicted and spent some months in Kuje prison in Abuja.

The judge also granted Kalu permission to apply for order of perpetual in junction against the Federal Government through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to prohibit his retrial so as not to be made to suffer double jeopardy. Consequently, the judge gave Kalu seven days within which to file and serve on EFCC all processes he intends to use to challenge the legality of the trial.

The court consequently fixed February 23 for mention. Kalu, Chief Whip of the Senate, had asked the court to prohibit EFCC from retrying him on the same alleged N7.1 billion money laundering charges against him. He contended that having been tried once by EFCC, convicted and sentenced in the same charges FHC/ABJ/CR/56/ 2007, it will amount to double jeopardy for him if he is allowed to be subjected to a fresh trial on same charge. In the ex-parte motion moved before Justice Ekwo

last Tuesday through his counsel, Prof. Awa Kalu (SAN), Kalu pleaded with the court to rescue him from suffering double jeopardy

He further sought for an order of court prohibiting the Federal Republic of Nigeria, through the EFCC, its officers, servants, others, agents, privies and any other person or bodies deriving authority from the Federal Republic of Nigeria, from retrying him on charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/56/2007 between FRN vs Orji Kalu & 2 ors or any other charge based on the same facts de novo, there being no extant judgement and ruling of a competent court in Nigeria mandating same.

The ex-governor also applied for order prohibiting the Federal Republic of Nigeria, through the EFCC (her agent), her officers, servants, others, agents, privies and any other person or bodies deriving authority from the Federal Republic of Nigeria, from retrying, harassing and intimidating him with respect to the charge as concerns charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/56/2007 between FRN vs Orji Kalu & 2 ors or any other charge based on same facts as he need not suffer double jeopardy.

Kalu further asked that if his application is granted, it should operate as a stay of proceedings until the determination of the application or until the judge otherwise orders.

