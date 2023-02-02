Court okays Kanu’s request to apply for access to doctor, medical records

A Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, granted the request of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to apply for an order of mandamus to compel the Department of State Service (DSS), to allow him to have unhindered access to his medical doctor. The court granted the permission in a ruling after listening to an ex parte application the embattled IPOB leader filed through his counsel, Prof Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

However, the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, while adjourning the matter till February 21, directed Kanu’s legal team to serve all the relevant processes on both the DSSanditsDirector-General, whowerecitedas1stand2nd respondents in the matter. Kanu, in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2341/2022, said he would need his doctors to conduct an independent examination to ascertain his state of health.

Specifically, he is praying the court for an order, granting him leave to: “Apply for judicialreviewintheformof anorderof mandamus, compelling the respondents to allowtheapplicantunhindered access to his medical doctors to enable them conduct an independent examination of his present deteriorating health condition, as earlier ordered by a Federal High Court, Abuja, Coram, Justice BFM Nyako, on October 21, 2021; and as required by the express provisions of section 7 of the Anti-Torture Act, 2017.”

Also, “an order of this honourable Court granting leave to the applicant to apply forjudicialreviewintheform of an order of mandamus, compelling the respondents to avail the applicant with all his medical records, from the 29th day of June 2021, till date.” According to the SAN, some of the records Kanu would require from the DSS include his admission records, medical and clinical notes, nursing notes, observation charts and documentation during treatment or stay-in-hospital, laboratory test results, pharmaceutical records, radiological scans, images and reports, blood transfusion records, physiotherapy and rehabilitative treatment records, clinical findings as well as diagnosis and treatment prescribed records.” “The respondents have repeatedly denied the applicant access to medical doctors of his choice to independently examine him, contrary to the order of the court made on the 21st October, 2021; and the express provisions of Section 7 of the Anti-Torture Act, 2017,” he added.

In a verifying affidavit that was deposed to by one Chimmuanya Emenari, Kanu told the court that prior to the time he was arrested abducted in Kenya and extra-ordinarily rendered back to Nigeria, he visited a Specialist Cardiologist every week for medical examination and treatment. “Medical reports containing the medical history of the applicant as was issued by medical specialists managing the applicant before his abduction in Kenya and extraordinaryrenditiontoNigeriaareherebyattachedand variously marked as Exhibits MNK 3, MNK 4 and MNK 5. Kanu told the court that though the DSS refused to avail him with his medicationsdespitehisdeteriorating health condition on account of paucityof funds, itrejected N1 million that was raised by his family.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...