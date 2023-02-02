News Top Stories

Court okays Kanu’s request to apply for access to doctor, medical records

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

A Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, granted the request of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to apply for an order of mandamus to compel the Department of State Service (DSS), to allow him to have unhindered access to his medical doctor. The court granted the permission in a ruling after listening to an ex parte application the embattled IPOB leader filed through his counsel, Prof Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

However, the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, while adjourning the matter till February 21, directed Kanu’s legal team to serve all the relevant processes on both the DSSanditsDirector-General, whowerecitedas1stand2nd respondents in the matter. Kanu, in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2341/2022, said he would need his doctors to conduct an independent examination to ascertain his state of health.

Specifically, he is praying the court for an order, granting him leave to: “Apply for judicialreviewintheformof anorderof mandamus, compelling the respondents to allowtheapplicantunhindered access to his medical doctors to enable them conduct an independent examination of his present deteriorating health condition, as earlier ordered by a Federal High Court, Abuja, Coram, Justice BFM Nyako, on October 21, 2021; and as required by the express provisions of section 7 of the Anti-Torture Act, 2017.”

Also, “an order of this honourable Court granting leave to the applicant to apply forjudicialreviewintheform of an order of mandamus, compelling the respondents to avail the applicant with all his medical records, from the 29th day of June 2021, till date.” According to the SAN, some of the records Kanu would require from the DSS include his admission records, medical and clinical notes, nursing notes, observation charts and documentation during treatment or stay-in-hospital, laboratory test results, pharmaceutical records, radiological scans, images and reports, blood transfusion records, physiotherapy and rehabilitative treatment records, clinical findings as well as diagnosis and treatment prescribed records.” “The respondents have repeatedly denied the applicant access to medical doctors of his choice to independently examine him, contrary to the order of the court made on the 21st October, 2021; and the express provisions of Section 7 of the Anti-Torture Act, 2017,” he added.

In a verifying affidavit that was deposed to by one Chimmuanya Emenari, Kanu told the court that prior to the time he was arrested abducted in Kenya and extra-ordinarily rendered back to Nigeria, he visited a Specialist Cardiologist every week for medical examination and treatment. “Medical reports containing the medical history of the applicant as was issued by medical specialists managing the applicant before his abduction in Kenya and extraordinaryrenditiontoNigeriaareherebyattachedand variously marked as Exhibits MNK 3, MNK 4 and MNK 5. Kanu told the court that though the DSS refused to avail him with his medicationsdespitehisdeteriorating health condition on account of paucityof funds, itrejected N1 million that was raised by his family.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Shell’s $2.7bn ‘oil theft’ case: AITEO seeks committal of bank officials to prison

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on March 2, decide whether or not to hear a contempt motion filed by AITEO Eastern E & P Company Ltd against three banks and their officials for disobeying a court order blocking bank accounts of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd. The […]
News

Osinbajo, Tinubu Meet

Posted on Author Reporter

  Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), met in Abuja on Friday. Both men, who were locked in a warm embrace, met amid speculations that they were fighting each other over the 2023 presidential contest. Neither Tinubu nor Osinbajo has publicly declared interest in the race […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: GMD, NARD raise the alarm over 3rd wave, Delta variant

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Blessing Uma

Against the background of the outbreak of COVID-19 third wave in the country, particularly the entrant of the Delta variant of the virus in this clime, the Guild of Medical Directors (GMD) and the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have raised the alarm concerning the impending danger that could be associated with this stage […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica