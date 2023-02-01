Nnamdi Kanu )
News

Court okays Kanu’s request to apply for access to doctor, medical records

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Wednesday okayed the request of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu to apply for an order of mandamus to compel the Department of State Services (DSS), to allow him to have unhindered access to his medical doctor.

The court granted the permission in a ruling after listening to an ex-parte application the embattled IPOB leader filed through his counsel Prof. Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

However, the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako while adjourning the matter till February 21, directed Kanu’s legal team to serve all the relevant processes on both the DSS and its Director General, who were cited as 1st and 2nd Respondents in the matter.

Kanu, in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ 2341/2022, said he would need his doctors to conduct an independent examination to ascertain his state of health.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Zamfara LG sole administrator accused of illegal seizure of mining site

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

A Zamfara State licensed miner, Shamsuddeen Sani Dahiru, has accused Talata Mafara Sole Administrator, Alhaji Abubakar Musa, of illegally taking over his registered mining site in Sauna village in the state. Briefing journalists in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, Shamsuddeen, said he legitimately obtained a certificate from the Mining Cadastre Office under the Federal Ministry […]
News

NAFEST 2020: Lalong salutes Runsewe’s innovative measures

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has commended the courage, doggedness and innovative measures being implemented by the Director General of the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, towards the hosting of this year’s National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) scheduled for Jos, despite COVID- 19 shortcomings. The governor gave […]
News

Pay As You Go Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) debuts in Nigeria.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Internet Protocol Television, IPTV, an internet cable pay-TV is set to debut in Nigeria to the excitement of millions of Nigeria’s pop-culture youths. In a statement sgned by the Public Communications consultant to LGC Media, Phrank Shaibu, the presentation will hold on March 31, 2022 at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, the nation’s capital. Otunba […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica