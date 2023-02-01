Court okays Kanu’s request to apply for access to doctor, medical records

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Wednesday okayed the request of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu to apply for an order of mandamus to compel the Department of State Services (DSS), to allow him to have unhindered access to his medical doctor.

The court granted the permission in a ruling after listening to an ex-parte application the embattled IPOB leader filed through his counsel Prof. Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

However, the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako while adjourning the matter till February 21, directed Kanu’s legal team to serve all the relevant processes on both the DSS and its Director General, who were cited as 1st and 2nd Respondents in the matter.

Kanu, in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ 2341/2022, said he would need his doctors to conduct an independent examination to ascertain his state of health.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...