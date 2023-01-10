News Top Stories

Court okays suit seeking to compel INEC to audit voter register

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja Comment(0)

 

A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday okayed a suit seeking to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to appoint a reputable auditing firm to carry out an external forensic audit of the voter register for the February-March general election. One Prince Ozodinobi filed through his counsel Jideobj Johnmary a suit seeking an order of the court to restrain INEC from conducting the election with a voter register containing a list of double registrants and underage voters. The plaintiff premised his request on the allegation that the voter register

as currently maintained by INEC for the purpose of the election “is heavily corrupted and afflicted with under-aged registrants and multiple registrants in contravention of the laws governing election in Nigeria”. He further submitted that shortly after INEC published the list of registered voters on its website and told Nigerians to scrutinize the published list, he in the company of other Nigerians critically reviewed the register that was published and identified “thousands of underage voters and multiple registrants”.

 

Ozodinobi added: “A list of the identified thousands of underage voters and multiple registrants from different states of the Federation as mined from the website of the 1st Defendant is hereby annexed in four volumes marked as Exhibit B. “That the plaintiff together with his friends raised objections regarding the underage registrants and multiple registrants in the manner directed by the 1st defendant.

“That the 1st defendant has continued to reassure the general public that the underage registrants and multiple registrants will be weeded out of its voter register.”

Consequently, the plaintiff asked the court to, among other things, determine “whether having regard to section 117(2) and Part I of the Third Schedule to the amended 1999 Constitution, Section 12 (1), 19 and 20 of the Electoral Act, 2022 it is not unconstitutional for the 1st defendant to conduct a general election with a voter register besmirched/afflicted with double registrants and underage voters?”

 

Aside from INEC, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami was listed as the 2nd defendant in the matter. No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

